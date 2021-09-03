Artist Talk with Dana Claxton

Winner of the 2020 Scotiabank Photography Award, artist Dana Claxton works across photography, video, and performance art to investigate Indigenous beauty, contemporary culture, and spirituality. In this virtual talk, Claxton will discuss her critically acclaimed practice and delve into the works on display in this season’s Scotiabank Photography Award exhibition at the RIC, which will offer a wide-ranging exploration of the Great Plains and her studio work in Vancouver. Claxton is a Professor and Head of the Department of Art History, Visual Art and Theory at the University of British Columbia and her family reserve is Wood Mountain Lakota First Nations. Sep 22 at 7 pm. Free.