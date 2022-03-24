Artist Talk with Nava Waxman

Mixed media artist, Nava Waxman, will share aspects of their project, Shared View, with visitors through workshops, conversations and demonstrations. Apr 2 from 2-4 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca

Shared View by Nava Waxman explores notions of identity, liminality, and belonging in a moving symbiotic relationship between Canada, the Sahara Desert, and the Judean Desert. Through video performances, objects, sound and AR components, Waxman examines the idea of a permeable land that constantly negotiates its political, physical and imaginary borders with our memories, bodies and souls. With an attempt to question our sense of belonging, she relocates embodied experiences that intersect with multiple geographical locations and ideas of diaspora, (dis)placement and migration.

This talk is part of the programming for the exhibition HOME(LAND): Terra Firma (until May 29). Through contemporary artwork from local and international artists, HOME(LAND): Terra Firma tackles the issues of bio-politics, environmental governance, borders, displacement, and erasure from a perspective of individual and community resilience. Curated by Claudia Arana, it features work by Alexandra Gelis, Dana Claxton, Helio Eudoro, MUSE Arts and Nava Waxman.

HOME(LAND) is part of ArtworxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art, 2021–2022 a year-long celebration of Toronto’s exceptional public art collection and the creative community behind it. Working closely with artists and Toronto’s arts institutions, the City of Toronto is delivering major public art projects and commissions, citywide, from fall 2021 to fall 2022. Supporting local artists and new artworks that reflect Toronto’s diversity, ArtworxTO is creating more opportunities for Torontonians to engage with art in their everyday lives. This year, explore your city and discover creativity and community–everywhere. Visit artworxTO.ca for full details.

Image credit: Shared View, image of desert by Nava Waxman. Image courtesy of artist.