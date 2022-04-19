Artist Talk with Shona Illingworth

The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery is delighted to announce a dynamic program of events to celebrate the closing week of its Winter 2022 Season! Join us for a unique in-person conversation between the Danish-Scottish multidisciplinary artist Shona Illingworth and The Power Plant’s Director & Creative Director Gaëtane Verna. April 25 at 6 pm. Free. 231 Queens Quay West. Register on eventbrite.ca

Shona Illingworth is a Danish-Scottish artist based in London, UK. Through her interdisciplinary research-based investigation of science, politics, and the human condition, Illingworth raises critical questions about the territorialization of both earth and sky while examining gaps in our collective consciousness. Recent solo exhibitions include the Bahrain National Museum, Manama (2020); UNSW Galleries, Sydney (2016); and FACT (Foundation for Art and Creative Technology), Liverpool (2015). She has participated in group exhibitions at the Wellcome Collection, London (2018-19); Imperial War Museum, London (2017-18); Museum of Modern Art, Bologna (2008); and Akbank Sanat, Istanbul (2006). Illingworth was a recipient of the Stanley Picker Fellowship and was shortlisted for the Jarman Award (2016). She is currently an Imperial War Museum Associate, and sits on the editorial board of the Journal of Digital War.