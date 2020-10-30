NOW MagazineAll EventsPeter Mansbridge and Bob Rae on Extraordinary Canadians

Peter Mansbridge and Bob Rae on Extraordinary Canadians

Hot Docs at Home virtual discussion.

In this live Hot Docs exclusive, Peter Mansbridge, former anchor of CBC’s The National, joins Bob Rae, Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations, to discuss his new collection of first-person stories about remarkable Canadians who embody the values of our great nation. Mansbridge and Rae will also discuss their own years of national leadership –and the lessons we can all draw from the inspirational people across our country, who are each, in their own way, making Canada a better place for all. Nov 26 at 7:30 pm. $7 . Tickets available online.

 

2020-11-26 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-11-26 @ 08:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books
 

2020-11-26

