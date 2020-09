This webinar will explore: The difference between a B Corp and a Benefit Company; What led to the emergence of each; Why companies choose to become B Corps and/or Benefit Companies; The process of obtaining B Corp and/or Benefit Company status; and The future of B Corps and Benefit Companies.

Presented by Green Economy Law Professional Corporation, hosted in partnership with Impact Zero Foundation.

Sep 29 at 6:30 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca