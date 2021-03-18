Be My Guest: Mucho y Más: Antojitos con Jazmín Urrea

Be My Guest brings together artists, writers, and curators who will speak about community, spirituality, and ethics through mediated engagements with food and drink pairings. Registrants will receive instructions for gathering the ingredients in order to prepare the recipes. Jazmín Urrea will be discussing her installation practice which calls attention to the prevalence of food deserts in her hometown of LA. She will also share her thoughts on 90 Day Fiancé through an analysis of four couples whose lives were documented before, during, and after acquiring a K-1 fiancé visa in the US. In her analysis, Urrea will address issues relating to culture shock, the dystopian reality of the American Dream, bureaucratic ordeals couples endure to receive the visa, and accusations partners face of just wanting a “green card.”

Presented by Visual Arts Centre of Clarington. Mar 21 at 3:30 pm. Please register online in advance to receive the food/beverage recipe paired with this discussion.

vac.ca/be-my-guest.html