Behind the Apron

Virtual Zoom chat with five Taste Canada shortlisted cookbook authors in celebration of National Cooking Day and in anticipation of the annual Taste Canada Awards. Sept 25 at 7 pm. Pre-register https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upIvf-6urjwuGtcTEf0EnlaHgnywgUKyWkdn

Panel of five cookbook authors including Dyan Soloman (Olive + Gourmando The Cookbook), Joe Thottungal, (Coconut Lagoon: Recipes from a South Indian Kitchen),  Julie Van Rosendaal (Dirty Food: sticky, saucy, gooey, crumbly, messy, shareable food) Mairlyn Smith (Peace, Love and Fibre) and Lianne Phillipson (Sprout Right Family Food: Good Nutrition and Over 130 Simple Recipes for Baby, Toddler, and the Whole Family).

2020-09-25 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-09-25 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books
 

2020-09-25

