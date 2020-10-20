Behind the Apron

Come one, come all. In keeping with the Farm to Kitchen theme of The Taste Canada Awards this year, join Taste Canada and Canada Beef for a behind the scenes look into the lives of two Canadian female beef farmers and The Environmental Stewardship Award (TESA) recipients, an award that is nominated and judged by their peers.

As stewards of a vast portion of the Canadian landscape, Canada’s beef cattle producers play a significant role in protecting and enhancing the environment. They continuously strive to improve existing stewardship conservation practices to create a sustainable future – always farming for tomorrow. TESA recipients exemplify significant innovation and attention to a wide range of environmental stewardship aspects in their farm operation. Such innovations extend beneficially to areas far beyond their land, including water, wildlife, and air.

Moderating the discussion is Steven Hellmann, founder of the award-winning The Foodies Group. Topics of discussion will include what it means to be a Canadian beef farmer, the challenges/opportunities farmers face, what drove the participants to become stewards in their fields, the importance of educating and connecting with the public and Chefs, as well as their favourite beef recipes and cookbooks.

Steven will be joined by:

Sandra Vos, Sandra’s Farm (Ontario)

Ricky Seelhof, Woodjam Ranch (British Columbia)

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to virtually engage and have all your burning questions from our esteemed panel of Canadian beef farmers answered! To attend this FREE event, please register on Zoom.