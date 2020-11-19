Toronto’s movement and yoga community leaders will come together for a candid panel discussion on how brick and mortar studios are navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, and working to dismantle systems of oppression in wellness spaces now and beyond. Nov 23 at 2 pm. Free.

Spearheaded by seven yoga and movement centres, Beyond 2020: The Future of Brick & Mortar Movement Studios, will tackle everything from rolling mandatory closures, looming overhead expenses, and pivoting from in-studio to virtual classes. The discussion will also address the ways in which the Black Lives Matter movement has called the wellness industry into question.

The discussion will be open to studio owners and operators, instructors, movement enthusiasts, and anyone looking to better adapt to the evolving yoga and movement space.

Featuring: Downward Dog Yoga Centre, Spirit Loft Movement & Yoga Centre, Octopus Garden Holistic Centre, Ahimsa Yoga, Muse Movement, Mosaic Yoga, Union Yoga Studio

Moderator: Pat Harada Linfoot, E-RYT 500, YACEP

Hosted via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4167038805?pwd=TmlaQ0RlMkI0dlhFZG01OGg1WVVCUT09

Meeting ID: 416 703 8805

Passcode: 4167038805