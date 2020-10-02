Beyond Conflict: Theatre and the Art of Embracing Controversy or Dissonance

Ryerson’s Centre for Free Expression presents Iqbal Khan in Conversation with Robin Sokoloski. October 15 at 4 pm. Free. No registration required.

British director Iqbal Khan discusses how the making of live theatre can enable difficult private and public discussions, helping us look in the mirror as a community and acknowledge challenging points of view. The host will be Robin Sokoloski, Executive Director of the Playwrights Guild of Canada.

Co-sponsors: Ryerson School of Performance, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/beyond-conflict-theatre-and-art-embracing-controversy-or-dissonance