Hot Docs at Home – America Votes: Biden, the Dems and the Movement for Racial Justice

The ongoing US Presidential election is a tense and provocative political spectacle. Americans are grappling with social and economic upheaval, an unprecedented public health crisis and, according to some observers, the survival of democracy itself. During the final weeks of the campaign, join veteran broadcaster and former CBC Washington Correspondent Alison Smith for America Votes, a series of three live digital presentations that will examine what’s at stake in this historic campaign and the two wildly different candidates who are running for President. We’ll assess the issues and events that could decide the outcome—and we’ll check in with leading political experts to assess how this heated contest will change America and the world.

CNN Political Analyst Astead Herndon joins host Alison Smith to discuss his reporting on the Biden campaign and how the movement for racial justice is shaping the agenda and internal dynamics of the Democratic Party. Oct 27 at 7:30 pm. Tickets: Free for Hot Docs Members, $6.99 for non-members (price per event). http://hotdocs.ca/p/america-votes

