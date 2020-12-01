Bill Burnett and Dave Evans on “Designing Your Work Life: How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work”

Join us for a 1-hour Rotman Events livestream featuring Bill Burnett, Executive Director, Design Program; Co-founder Stanford Life Design Lab, Adjunct Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Stanford University; Co-Author and Dave Evans, Co-founder Stanford Life Design Lab, Lecturer, Design Program, Stanford University; Management Consultant; Co-Founder, Electronic Arts; Co-Author, in conversation with Angèle Beausoleil, Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream, Business Design and Innovation; Academic Director, Business Design Initiative, Rotman School of Management on their book Designing Your Work Life: How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work (Knopf, Feb. 25 2020). Price includes a copy of the book, mailed to your address. Please register in advance.