Designing Your Work Life: How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work

One hour Rotman Events livestream featuring Bill Burnett, Executive Director, Design Program; Co-founder Stanford Life Design Lab, Adjunct Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Stanford University; Co-Author and Dave Evans, Co-founder Stanford Life Design Lab, Lecturer, Design Program, Stanford University; Management Consultant; Co-Founder, Electronic Arts; Co-Author, in conversation with Angèle Beausoleil, Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream, Business Design and Innovation; Academic Director, Business Design Initiative, Rotman School of Management. Feb 9 at 5 pm. $37. Price includes a copy of the book, mailed to your address. Please register in advance.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210209DesigningYourWorkLife