NOW MagazineAll EventsDesigning Your Work Life: How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work

Designing Your Work Life: How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work

Designing Your Work Life: How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work

by
47 47 people viewed this event.

One hour Rotman Events livestream featuring Bill Burnett, Executive Director, Design Program; Co-founder Stanford Life Design Lab, Adjunct Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Stanford University; Co-Author and Dave Evans, Co-founder Stanford Life Design Lab, Lecturer, Design Program, Stanford University; Management Consultant; Co-Founder, Electronic Arts; Co-Author, in conversation with Angèle Beausoleil, Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream, Business Design and Innovation; Academic Director, Business Design Initiative, Rotman School of Management. Feb 9 at 5 pm. $37. Price includes a copy of the book, mailed to your address. Please register in advance.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210209DesigningYourWorkLife

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-09 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-02-09 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.