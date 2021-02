They are scholars, artists, educators, community leaders, human rights advocates, and changemakers. Join us to celebrate inspiring Black 2SLGBTQ+ champions within our communities.

This is a virtual event presented by the YMCA of Greater Toronto during Black History Month 2021. All are welcome. Feb 23 at noon.

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIscumqqTkjGNG7Ym8JIs4aVb1-_wZTR8q_