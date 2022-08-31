Readers' Choice 2021

Black and Indigenous Art Histories in Colonial Mexico

Aug 31, 2022

4 4 people viewed this event.

Join Assistant Curator of European Art Adam Harris Levine in conversation with Professor Charlene Villaseñor Black about the lives, identities and traditions of Black and Indigenous artists in colonial Mexico. They will examine and highlight objects from the AGO exhibition, Faith and Fortune: Art Across the Global Spanish Empire and consider the rise of local saints, like the Virgin of Guadalupe, and the invention of new artistic forms through creative dialogue across the Pacific Ocean.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Tue, Sep 13th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Art

