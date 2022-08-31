Readers' Choice 2021

Black and Indigenous Artists in Colonial Peru

Aug 31, 2022

Join AGO Assistant Curator of European Art Adam Harris Levine in conversation with Professor Ximena Gómez about the lives and identities of Black and Indigenous artists in colonial Peru. They will examine and highlight objects from the AGO exhibition, Faith and Fortune: Art Across the Global Spanish Empire and consider the incomplete histories of Peruvian art and its artists under Spanish colonization.

Sep 8 at 7 pm on Zoom. Free. https://ago.ca/events/black-and-indigenous-artists-colonial-peru

Event Price - Free

Thu, Sep 8th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Art

