Black and Indigenous Futurisms Artist Talk

Hart House Black Futures Series presents a continued conversation at the crossroads of art, culture and community to hear how Black and Indigenous artists are grappling with their place, culture and identity in a future that is yet to exist.

This year we are honoured to hear the stories, knowledge, counter-narratives, and experiences of Yung Yemi (Afrofuturist visual artist), Lisa Jackson (filmmaker) and Stephanie Chrismon (futurist writer) along with co-moderators Dr. Karyn Recollet (Professor, Women and Gender Studies, UofT) and Dr. Audrey Hudson (Chief, Education & Programming at Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) and teaches Black Canadian Studies at U of T). Feb 24 at 4 pm.

https://harthouse.ca/events/exploring-black-indigenous-futurisms-2021/