Black and Indigenous Futurisms Artist Talk

Hart House Black Futures Series presents a continued conversation at the crossroads of art, culture and community to hear how Black and Indigenous artists are grappling with their place, culture and identity in a future that is yet to exist.

This year we are honoured to hear the stories, knowledge, counter-narratives, and experiences of Yung Yemi (Afrofuturist visual artist), Lisa Jackson (filmmaker) and Stephanie Chrismon (futurist writer) along with co-moderators Dr. Karyn Recollet (Professor, Women and Gender Studies, UofT) and Dr. Audrey Hudson (Chief, Education & Programming at Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) and teaches Black Canadian Studies at U of T). Feb 24 at 4 pm. 

https://harthouse.ca/events/exploring-black-indigenous-futurisms-2021/

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-24 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-02-24 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Art

Virtual Event

