Black Stand-Up Comedy as Cultural Critique

Terrence Tucker in conversation with Vershawn Young.

Richard Pryor definitively ripped off the mask of African American humour in front of white audiences, making it difficult for them to remain passive and uncritical and forcing them to confront the continuing legacy of racial oppression. Dave Chappelle continues that tradition. Join Terrence Tucker and Vershawn Young as they explore this comic rage and its role in fighting racism. Terrence Tucker is Chair and Associate Professor of English, University of Memphis, and author of Furiously Funny: Comic Rage from Ralph Ellison to Chris Rock. Vershawn Young is Professor of Black Studies, Communication Arts, and English, University of Waterloo, and author of Your Average Nigga: Performing Race, Literacy, and Masculinity.

