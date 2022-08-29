Readers' Choice 2021

Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day

Aug 29, 2022

Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day

During BRA Day you will be able to:
– Learn about the breast reconstruction options available
– Connect with women who have been through reconstruction
– See real results of reconstruction in our signature Show & Tell Lounge
– Get answers to your reconstruction questions from the professionals

What to expect:
– Presentations from breast reconstruction surgeons and women who have had reconstruction and gone through this journey.
– Education session with panel discussions on the most popular subjects on breast reconstruction
– Information about how to access breast reconstruction across Canada
– Show & Tell Lounge to see the real-life results of breast reconstruction and chat with women who have been through it.

October 19 at 7 pm. Free, register at braday2022.eventbrite.ca

Wed, Oct 19th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

