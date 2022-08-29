Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day

During BRA Day you will be able to:

– Learn about the breast reconstruction options available

– Connect with women who have been through reconstruction

– See real results of reconstruction in our signature Show & Tell Lounge

– Get answers to your reconstruction questions from the professionals

What to expect:

– Presentations from breast reconstruction surgeons and women who have had reconstruction and gone through this journey.

– Education session with panel discussions on the most popular subjects on breast reconstruction

– Information about how to access breast reconstruction across Canada

– Show & Tell Lounge to see the real-life results of breast reconstruction and chat with women who have been through it.

October 19 at 7 pm. Free, register at braday2022.eventbrite.ca