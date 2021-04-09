Broadband Access: How Can It Be a Reality for All?

The pandemic has made clear that good broadband access is essential in the 21st Century. But it is not available in many northern and remote communities, and unaffordable to many in the south. CFE Virtual Forum Series panel discussion that explores the needs, roadblocks, and solutions, with examples from elsewhere in the world where broadband access is seen as a human right. April 20 at 2 pm. Free. https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/broadband-access-how-can-it-be-reality-all

Zoom link to event: http://ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

Panelists:

Paolo Cardullo, Senior Researcher at IN3 (Internet Interdisciplinary Institute), Universitat Oberta de Catalunya in Barcelona

Ray Noyes, ACORN Canada

Sofia Ranchardos, Professor of Public Law and a Rosalind Franklin Fellow at the Faculty of Law of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands

Madeleine Redfern, Chief Operating Officer at CanArctic Inuit Networks, former Mayor, Iqaluit

Moderator:

Alexandra Flynn, Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.