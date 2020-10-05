NOW MagazineAll EventsBruce Mau: Design principles for critical problem-solving in global health

Bruce Mau: Design principles for critical problem-solving in global health

Bruce Mau: Design principles for critical problem-solving in global health

by
87 87 people viewed this event.

Climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are the latest in a series of global crises that both illuminate and exacerbate inequity. We need new ways to approach global health in the 21st century, but how?

Bruce Mau will explore critical problem-solving as a way to address global health challenges, with a focus on equity, effectiveness, and excellence. Guided by Mau’s 24 Principles for Designing Massive Change, we will discover how design can help us to both understand and act in the world.

In conversation with James Orbinski, Sarah Bay-Cheng, and Irene Chong. 1 pm, Oct 20. Free. Pre-register dighr.yorku.ca/event/bruce-mau

Presented by the Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research, York University.

 

Date And Time

2020-10-20 @ 01:00 PM to
2020-10-20 @ 02:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Art
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-20
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.