Bruce Mau: Design principles for critical problem-solving in global health

Climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are the latest in a series of global crises that both illuminate and exacerbate inequity. We need new ways to approach global health in the 21st century, but how?

Bruce Mau will explore critical problem-solving as a way to address global health challenges, with a focus on equity, effectiveness, and excellence. Guided by Mau’s 24 Principles for Designing Massive Change, we will discover how design can help us to both understand and act in the world.

In conversation with James Orbinski, Sarah Bay-Cheng, and Irene Chong. 1 pm, Oct 20. Free. Pre-register dighr.yorku.ca/event/bruce-mau

Presented by the Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research, York University.