Building for Sustainability

Energy-efficient, neighbourhood friendly homes offer many attractive benefits. By design, new ways of creating shelter can help to conserve the earth’s natural resources, reduce natural gas usage and electricity bills. Presentation with Q&A facilitated by Chris Ballard, CEO Passive House Canada Chris Ballard has a history of supporting environmental and land use causes and has served as Ontario’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change. April 22 from 7-8:30 pm ET. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca.

 

Date And Time

2021-04-22 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-22 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

