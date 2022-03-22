Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Buonissimo presents: Chef Massimo Bottura – A Masterclass on True Italian Taste

Mar 22, 2022

Buonissimo presents: Chef Massimo Bottura – A Masterclass on True Italian Taste

5 5 people viewed this event.

Three-Michelin Star Chef Massimo Bottura will be leading this exclusive masterclass on True Italian Taste focused on the use of authentic and certified products in Italian cuisine.

During an initial Q&A Chef Massimo will speak about the Mediterranean diet in connection with healthy eating, certified and authentic Italian products when cooking, and a special focus will be given to his commitment to combating food waste in the kitchen.

Chef Massimo will be presenting one of his traditional dishes and answering some questions from viewers to round off the class.

www.italchambers.ca/extraordinary-italian-taste/masterclasses-2020

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Thu, Apr 7th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Class or Workshop

Event Category

Food & Drink

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine