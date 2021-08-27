Can Tougher Hate Speech Laws Stem the Tide of Hate: Examining Bill C-36

In June, the Federal Government introduced Bill-36 to amend the hate speech provisions in the Criminal Code and to restore a hate speech prohibition in the Canadian Human Rights Act. Join an expert panel in exploring whether these legal measures are suitable for the task of reducing hate in Canada.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, PEN Canada, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library, World Press Freedom Canada

Panelists:

Faisal Bhabha, Associate Professor, Osgoode Hall Law School; Former Vice-Chair, Ontario Human Rights Tribunal

Ena Chadha, Outgoing Chief Commissioner, Ontario Human Rights Commission

Richard Moon, Distinguished University Professor of Law, University of Windsor & author of 2008 Report for the CHRA on the regulation of hate speech on the Internet

Moderator: Cara Zwibel, Director, Fundamental Freedoms Program, Canadian Civil Liberties Association

Zoom link to event: ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

This is a free event and no registration is required.

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/can-tougher-hate-speech-laws-stem-tide-hate-examining-bill-c-36