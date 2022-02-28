You’re invited to an International Women’s Day Panel: Can You Hear Me Now? Voices of Intersectional Feminism. Tune in live on March 8 at 7 PM ET to hear from panelists and authors Kate Graham, Monique Gray Smith, and Kai Cheng Thom. The event will be moderated by journalist Sue Carter. Hosted by Second Story Press and Another Story Bookshop.

Join us for this discussion about women in publishing, intersectional feminism, and the many barriers left to break in 2022.

Attendance is FREE. Register to get an invite link and be entered to win a prize-pack of books!