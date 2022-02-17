Canada’s Storytellers: Aquil Virani

Canadian Museum of Immigration Artist-in-Residence Aquil Virani presents his project, Our Immigrant Stories



The Museum is thrilled to announce the unveiling of Our Immigrant Stories, a collaborative art project created by Aquil Virani, our first ever national (and virtual) Artist-in-Residence, celebrating the achievements, big and small, of those who have immigrated to this land. Aquil is an award-winning visual artist, graphic designer and filmmaker who blurs the line between art and activism.

Join us for a unique multimedia presentation and conversation between Aquil and Amplified Opera co-founder, director, producer, and writer Aria Umezawa about the inspiration and collaborative process behind this new participatory artwork. Register here.