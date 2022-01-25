Canadian Writers in Person Lecture Series – Zsuzsi Gartner

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Canadian author Zsuzsi Gartner reads from The Beguiling.
During 2021 and 2022, readings are available online and can be accessed according to the schedule. Zoom links will be made available a week before the reading
Readings are free and open to members of the public and to members of the York community.
Our lineups consist of a unique selection of emerging and established Canadian writers, whose writing explores a broad range of topics, and a variety of geographical and cultural landscapes. Featuring seasoned and emerging poets and fiction writers, the series highlights Canada’s ever-growing literary talent.
All readings are held Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).
https://yorku.zoom.us/j/96858879684?pwd=VENKTHhtWDZhcndieEh1Zkk1OFRidz09
Event Price - Free