Canadian Authors and Books: An Endangered Species?

CFE Virtual Forum Series: Although there are many Canadian writers and genuine public interest, why is there a decline in sales and borrowing of Canadian books? What does this mean for Canada? What can be done? Panel discussion of these vital issues. Feb 18 at 4 pm. Free. No registration required. ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Panelists include Drew Hayden Taylor (Canadian playwright and author), Pilar Martinez (CEO, Edmonton Public Library), Barb Minett (Founding co-owner, The Bookshelf), Jim Lorimer (Publisher, James Lorimer & Co.). Moderated by Victor Rabinovitch (Former President and CEO, Canadian Museum of Civilization Corporation).

Co-sponsors: Association of Canadian Publishers​, Edmonton Public Library, PEN Canada, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/canadian-authors-and-books-endangered-species