Canadian Writers in Person Lecture Series-Rebecca Salazar

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Canadian poet Rebecca Salazar reads from ‘sulphurtongue’.
During 2021 and 2022, readings are available online and can be accessed according to the schedule. Zoom links will be made available a week before the reading.
Readings are free and open to members of the public and to members of the York community.
Our lineups consist of a unique selection of emerging and established Canadian writers, whose writing explores a broad range of topics, and a variety of geographical and cultural landscapes. Featuring seasoned and emerging poets and fiction writers, the series highlights Canada’s ever-growing literary talent.
All readings are held Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).
Event Price - Free