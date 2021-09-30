Canadian Writer Francesca Ekwuyasi reads from Butter Honey Big Bread as part of the Canadian Writers in Person Lecture Series.

During 2021 and 2022, readings are available online and can be accessed according to the schedule. Zoom links will be made available a week before the reading

Readings are free and open to members of the public and to members of the York community.

Our lineups consist of a unique selection of emerging and established Canadian writers, whose writing explores a broad range of topics, and a variety of geographical and cultural landscapes. Featuring seasoned and emerging poets and fiction writers, the series highlights Canada’s ever-growing literary talent.

All readings are held Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Join us on October 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM

