Cancel Culture, Censorship, and Free Expression

The popular term “cancel culture” suggests a dangerous rise in censorship that is chilling freedom of expression in universities, public libraries, arts and media. Is this the case? Why do so many think so? Is passionate disagreement a sign of a healthy democracy or a problem to be overcome? How do we decide the legitimate limits to free expression? Panelists include Piers Benn, Christina de Castell, Inaya Folarin-Iman, Eric Lybeck with moderator: James L. Turk. Dec 9 at 2 pm. This is a free event and no registration is required.

