Cancel Culture in Theatre: What is to be done?

The Centre for Free Expression presents theatre artist and playwright Carmen Aguirre in conversation with playwright Marilo Nuñez. April 7 at 4 pm. Free. http://ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Carmen Aguirre is a Chilean-Canadian, award-winning theatre artist and author or co-author of over twenty-five plays and has over eighty film, TV, and stage acting credits. Her recent talk commissioned by the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, “Repair, Reassemble, Reunite” calls for discourse instead of purge in the theatre community.

Marilo Nuñez, is a playwright, director, actor, academic and founding Artistic Director of Alameda Theatre Company, dedicated to developing new work of Latinx Canadian playwrights.

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cancel-culture-theatre-what-be-done

 

2021-04-07 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-04-07 @ 05:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Stage

