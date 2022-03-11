Cannabis Capitalism: Race, Labour and Resistance in the era of Legalization

As part of Chris Ramsaoop’s Caribbean Foodways across History, Culture and Diaspora course there will be a special panel titled ‘Cannabis Capitalism: Race, Labour and Resistance in the era of Legalization’ with very special guests Oniel Robinson (Migrant cannabis worker), Dr. Kevin Edmonds (Caribbean Studies, University of Toronto), Sara Mojtehedzadeh (Toronto Star) Vanmala Subramaniam (Globe and Mail) and Dr. Dawn Pailey (Author and columnist La Jornada).

March 17 at 2 pm. Free. You will need to register at the following link

https://www.newcollege.utoronto.ca/cannabis-capitalism-race-labour-and-resistance-in-the-age-of-legalization/

