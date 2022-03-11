Readers' Choice 2021

Cannabis Capitalism: Race, Labour and Resistance in the era of Legalization

Mar 11, 2022

As part of Chris Ramsaoop’s Caribbean Foodways across History, Culture and Diaspora course there will be a special panel titled ‘Cannabis Capitalism: Race, Labour and Resistance in the era of Legalization’ with very special guests Oniel  Robinson (Migrant cannabis worker), Dr. Kevin Edmonds (Caribbean Studies, University of Toronto), Sara Mojtehedzadeh (Toronto Star) Vanmala Subramaniam (Globe and Mail) and Dr. Dawn Pailey (Author and columnist La Jornada).

March 17 at 2 pm. Free. You will need to register at the following link 
https://www.newcollege.utoronto.ca/cannabis-capitalism-race-labour-and-resistance-in-the-age-of-legalization/

Thu, Mar 17th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Online Event

