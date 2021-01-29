Equipped with forestry tools, a cruiser vest, high-accuracy GPS and tablet, Toronto Botanical Garden’s ecologist Katherine Baird set out to conduct field surveys within Wilket Creek ravine’s natural areas late summer 2020. Her research represents the first highly detailed natural cover inventories in the TBG expansion area. Initiated to measure the condition of the ravine and threats facing it, these findings will guide future stewardship plans to conserve and enhance the ecological integrity of Wilket Creek ravine. In this lecture, Katherine will explain what a healthy ecosystem should look like, and highlight how this relates to some key findings from her fieldwork.

March 1 at 7 pm. $15. https://torontobotanicalgarden.ca/learn/online-learning/caring-for-the-ravine-how-do-we-measure-ecosystem-health