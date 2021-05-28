As part of College Montrose Children’s Place’s Annual General Meeting, Dr. Ripudaman Singh Minhas will host a seminar on How to Care for Our Families in a Pandemic. If you are curious about how the pandemic has affected your child’s development, or you would like to learn more about how to cope with stress as a family, this is for you. June 12 at 10:30 am. Free. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/familymentalwellbeing https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/caring-for-the-well-being-of-our-families-in-the-pandemic-cmcp-agm-tickets-157074115909