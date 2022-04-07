Cats Rule the Internet takes a cat’s eye leap onto speculative imagining about non-human intelligence and the ways that social media and underlying machine learning technologies use and then structure our human agency. “Cats” is one of the most searched for terms on the Internet, and YouTube videos starring felines account for more than 26 billion views. The “LOLcat” meme holds its place as classic click bait.

The free virtual event is moderated by OCAD U President Emerita Dr. Sara Diamond and features Hugo Award-winning speculative fiction author of Cat Pictures Please Naomi Kritzer and new media artist and designer Cadie Desbiens-Desmeules, creator of I’m Not a Robot, who will present their work, engage in dialogue with Diamond and then entertain questions from the audience. April 11 at noon. Free. LINK.