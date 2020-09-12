Celebrating the 2020 Trillium Book Award for Fiction

NOW MagazineAll EventsCelebrating the 2020 Trillium Book Award for Fiction

Comedian Ali Hassan of CBC’s Canada Reads hosts an evening celebrating the English language Trillium Book Award for fiction. Featuring finalists Zalika Reid-Benta (Frying Plantain), Seth (Clyde Fans: A Picture Novel), Martha Baillie (Sister Language), and winner Téa Mutonji (Shut Up You’re Pretty). 7-8:30 pm.

This Words Across Canada event is presented by The Word On The Street Toronto in partnership with Kingston WritersFest with support from Ontario Creates. Visit Another Story Bookshop to shop for Words Across Canada series books.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual event

 

Date And Time

2020-09-22@07:00 PM to
@08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Venue

Virtual event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books
 

Registration End Date

2020-09-22

Location Page

Virtual event

Event Tags

