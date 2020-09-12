Celebrating the 2020 Trillium Book Award for Fiction

Comedian Ali Hassan of CBC’s Canada Reads hosts an evening celebrating the English language Trillium Book Award for fiction. Featuring finalists Zalika Reid-Benta (Frying Plantain), Seth (Clyde Fans: A Picture Novel), Martha Baillie (Sister Language), and winner Téa Mutonji (Shut Up You’re Pretty). 7-8:30 pm.

