Celebrating the Trillium Book Award for Poetry

A celebration of the 2020 English language Trillium Book Award for Poetry featuring finalists Doyali Islam (Heft) and Matthew Walsh (These Are Not the Potatoes of My Youth), and a pre-recorded reading by winner Roxanna Bennett (Unmeaningable). Hosted by Chuqiao Yang and David Alexander. Sep 16 at 7 pm. $15 or pwyc. Register on eventbrite.ca.

From September 10-27, Words Across Canada presents Canadian and Indigenous authors from across the country. This Words Across Canada event is presented by The Word On The Street Toronto in partnership with VerseFest with support from Ontario Creates.

Visit Another Story Bookshop to shop for Words Across Canada series books including Heft, These Are Not the Potatoes of My Youth, and Unmeaningable.