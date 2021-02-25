Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career

One hour livestream featuring Claire Wasserman, Founder, Chief Brand Officer and Director of Programming, Ladies Get Paid; Author, in conversation with Beatrix Dart, Executive Director, Initiative for Women in Business, Professor, Strategy, Rotman School of Management, on her new book. May 19 from 4-5pm. $40.00 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “Ladies Get Paid”, shipped to customers after the event) Please register in advance on the website.

