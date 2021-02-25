NOW MagazineAll EventsLadies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career

Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career

Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career

by
2 2 people viewed this event.

One hour livestream featuring Claire Wasserman, Founder, Chief Brand Officer and Director of Programming, Ladies Get Paid; Author, in conversation with Beatrix Dart, Executive Director, Initiative for Women in Business, Professor, Strategy, Rotman School of Management, on her new book. May 19 from 4-5pm. $40.00 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “Ladies Get Paid”, shipped to customers after the event) Please register in advance on the website.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210519ClaireWasserman

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-05-19 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-05-19 @ 05:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.