Close Looking: Picasso Creative Audio Description

Dec 30, 2021

Join Assistant Curator of Community Programs, Melissa Smith, as she shares an audio description of an artwork, one of the techniques used during our Multisensory Program to help remove barriers to our collections. You will hear and learn about creative audio description, a type of spoken language describing visual images or objects, which enables audiences to engage and pursue their own journey in relation to visual art. We will explore Pablo Picasso’s La Soupe, an AGO artwork that will be on view in the Picasso: Painting the Blue Period Exhibition. Tune in via Facebook Live. 

Mon, Jan 10th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to 11:30 AM

