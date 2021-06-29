Working Backwards: Insights, Stories, and Secrets from Inside Amazon

One-hour livestream featuring authors Colin Bryar and Bill Carr in conversation with Sarah Kaplan, professor at Rotman School of Mgmt, Uof.T September 20, 5-6 pm. $45 (includes livestream link and hardcover copy). Pre-register.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/workingbackwards