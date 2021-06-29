Working Backwards: Insights, Stories, and Secrets from Inside Amazon

COVID-19

Jun 29, 2021

One-hour livestream featuring authors Colin Bryar and Bill Carr in conversation with Sarah Kaplan, professor at Rotman School of Mgmt, Uof.T September 20, 5-6 pm. $45 (includes livestream link and hardcover copy). Pre-register.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/workingbackwards

2021-09-20 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-09-20 @ 06:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Books

