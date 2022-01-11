Collective Action Works: Inside the Movement to Organize Media and Culture

Labour journalist and author Sarah Jaffe hosts a virtual forum on organizing in the media and cultural sectors. As the digital media union movement has not let up for more than five years now, it’s time to take stock of what we’ve won, to reflect on new strategies, and to frankly assess the challenges that lie ahead.

Union members in new media and culture unions discuss what they’ve won through collective bargaining, what’s sustaining the push to organize amid the pandemic, and how equity goals are reflected in their campaigns.

Featuring:

Kaitlyn Chandler, former Brooklyn Academy of Music

Marina Fang, The HuffPost Union

Arshy Mann, Canadaland Union

Naib Mian, The New Yorker Union

Scott Morales, Oxford University Press Union

This event marks the launch of a short video, Organizing Digital Media, and the book New Media Unions: Organizing Digital Journalists by Nicole S. Cohen (University of Toronto) and Greig de Peuter (Wilfrid Laurier University).

Co-organized by CWA Canada and Cultural Workers Organize and hosted by the Global Labour Research Centre at York University.

