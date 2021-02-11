Colleen Ammerman & Boris Groysberg on “Glass Half-Broken: Shattering the Barriers That Still Hold Women Back at Work”

NOW MagazineAll EventsColleen Ammerman & Boris Groysberg on “Glass Half-Broken: Shattering the Barriers That Still Hold Women Back at Work”

One hour livestream featuring Colleen Ammerman (Director, Harvard Business School Gender Initiative; Co-Author), and Boris Groysberg, (Professor, Business Administration, Organizational Behavior Unit, Harvard Business School; Co-Author) on their book Glass Half-Broken: Shattering the Barriers That Still Hold Women Back at Work. June 7 from 5-6 pm.  Cost: $38.99 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and a hardcover copy of “Glass Half-Broken” shipped to customers after the livestream) Please register in advance on the website.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20200607GlassHalfBroken

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-06-07 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-06-07 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

