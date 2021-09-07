Colson Whitehead

The Toronto International Festival of Authors present the author in an online conversation Randy Boyagoda as they discuss Whitehead’s newest book, Harlem Shuffle. Nov 17 at 7 pm. $38. https://bit.ly/2YzpZX8

The pair will chat about Harlem in the 1960s, a world of heists, shakedowns and rip-offs, where Ray Carney is struggling with his double life: a man trying to keep his family afloat while being entangled in the crime world of Harlem.

Registration includes a copy of Harlem Shuffle when purchased at FestivalofAuthors.ca, at a cost of $38 (including shipping and HST). Registration will also be included with in-store purchases of the book, upon its release date, at the UofT Bookstore, priced at $36+ HST. Registration will close on November 16.

