Colson Whitehead

The Toronto International Festival of Authors present the author in an online conversation Randy Boyagoda as they discuss Whitehead’s newest book, Harlem Shuffle. Nov 17 at 7 pm. $38. https://bit.ly/2YzpZX8
The pair will chat about Harlem in the 1960s, a world of heists, shakedowns and rip-offs, where Ray Carney is struggling with his double life: a man trying to keep his family afloat while being entangled in the crime world of Harlem.
Registration includes a copy of Harlem Shuffle when purchased at FestivalofAuthors.ca, at a cost of $38 (including shipping and HST). Registration will also be included with in-store purchases of the book, upon its release date, at the UofT Bookstore, priced at $36+ HST. Registration will close on November 16.
Learn more: https://bit.ly/2YzpZX8
Event Price - $38