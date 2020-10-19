Community Organizing Against Anti-Chinese, Anti-Asian Racism Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Presentations and a discussion about organizing in the face of surging anti-Chinese and anti-Asian racism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nov 12 at noon.

Resistance Against a History of Blaming

Olivia Chow

This talk discusses past campaigns against anti-Asian racism in Canada. Olivia Chow discusses her involvement in organizing for retribution over the Chinese Head Tax. She discusses how resistance to the CTV documentary “Campus Give Away,” that characterized Asian Canadians as foreigners taking places from ‘Canadian’ university students, led to the creation of the Chinese Canadian National Council. Today, during the COVID-19 pandemic, front line Chinese and Asian immigrant care workers face compounding difficulties of having to regulate others’ behaviours, work long hours, live in poverty, and feel precarious due to immigration status – all while they are blamed and subject to violence due to racism.

Chinese Canadians’ Responses to Racisms in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Xiaobei Chen

This talk begins with a discussion of the upsurge of anti-Chinese, anti-Asian racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic, situated in the context of racialized impact on different communities. It discusses the complex picture of how Chinese Canadian communities have understood and responded to the worsening situation. It offers reflections about challenges in community organizing at this juncture: fractures among Chinese Canadians, the depoliticizing neoliberal approach to racism, and the divisive model minority discourse.

This webinar is presented by the Jack Layton Chair with support from the Unifor Sam Ginden Chair in Social Justice and Democracy at Ryerson University, the Department of Sociology at Ryerson University, the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Carleton University, the Continuing Education Students’ Association of Ryerson, and the Ryerson Liberal Arts Society.

This event will be livestreamed online with closed-captioning. For other accessibility accommodations including ASL, please email laytonchair@ryerson.ca