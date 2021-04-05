Conflict Is Not Abuse: Overstating Harm, Community Responsibility, and the Duty of Repair

NOW MagazineAll EventsConflict Is Not Abuse: Overstating Harm, Community Responsibility, and the Duty of Repair

by
Sarah Schulman – In Conversation with Lana Dee Povitz April 13 at 4 pm. Free. https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/conflict-not-abuse-overstating-harm-community-responsibility-and-duty-repair

Sarah Schulman is an award-winning novelist, playwright, nonfiction writer, screenwriter, gay activist, AIDS historian and recipient of Kessler Award for Sustained Contribution to LGBT Studies. She is Distinguished Professor of the Humanities at City University of New York (College of Staten Island). Join Sarah in conversation with writer and social movement historian Lana Dee Povitz, Visiting Assistant Professor of History at Middlebury College.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, PEN Canada, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library

Zoom link to event: ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

 

Date And Time

2021-04-13 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-04-13 @ 05:30 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-04-13
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

