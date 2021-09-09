Countering Islamophobia in Canada: After 20 Years of the “War on Terror”

- News
Director of Programming at Noor Cultural Centre, Azeezah Kanji in conversation with Tim McSorley, National Coordinator of the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group. Sep 22 at 4 pm. Free. Zoom link http://ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567
Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library
Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.
Event Price - FREE