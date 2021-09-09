COVID-19

Countering Islamophobia in Canada: After 20 Years of the “War on Terror”

Director of Programming at Noor Cultural Centre, Azeezah Kanji in conversation with Tim McSorley​, National Coordinator of the International Civil Liberties.

Sep 9, 2021

13 13 people viewed this event.

Director of Programming at Noor Cultural Centre, Azeezah Kanji in conversation with Tim McSorley​, National Coordinator of the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group. Sep 22 at 4 pm. Free. Zoom link http://ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/countering-islamophobia-canada-after-20-years-war-terror

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Wed, Sep 22nd, 2021 @ 04:00 PM
to 05:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Community Events

