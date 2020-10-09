Covid-19 and Cities with Dr. Roger Keil

The PhD Policy Studies program at Ryerson University host the second talk of the Studies Speaker Series Oct 23, 3-4 pm.

Speaker Dr. Roger Keil is a Professor with the Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change at York University. This talk will explore how COVID-19 is shaping the future of our cities. Q&A to follow.

Moderated by: Dr. Bryan Evans, Professor, Department of Politics and Public Administration, Ryerson University.

This event is free of charge and open to all. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details.