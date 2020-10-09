NOW MagazineAll EventsCovid-19 and Cities with Dr. Roger Keil

Covid-19 and Cities with Dr. Roger Keil

Covid-19 and Cities with Dr. Roger Keil

by
163 163 people viewed this event.

The PhD Policy Studies program at Ryerson University  host the second talk of the Studies Speaker Series Oct 23, 3-4 pm.

Speaker Dr. Roger Keil is a Professor with the Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change at York University. This talk will explore how COVID-19 is shaping the future of our cities.  Q&A to follow.

Moderated by: Dr. Bryan Evans, Professor, Department of Politics and Public Administration, Ryerson University.

This event is free of charge and open to all. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details.

(250 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2020-10-23 @ 03:00 PM to
2020-10-23 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-23

Location Page

Online Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.