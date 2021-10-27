The Back Story

Trinity St-Paul’s United Church has been through an 18-month discernment on Anti-Racism. We have learned that we have another contagion in our midst. It is called dehumanization. It infiltrates the human psyche. It is dark, anxious, hopeless, isolating, and fearful. It separates US into WE and THEM. It permeates our culture, our institutions, our governments. It is vile, wrong and soul-destroying. This is not the God-stuff we are made in. Now that we know better, we can do better.

So, in the light of our new awareness, we begin this journey with our 3 Part Exploration Series entitled Creating Our Best Future – How To Build A Genuinely Inclusive City. Our speakers are all have lived experiences with the disservice of our institutions. John Sewell, former mayor of Toronto, will explore how to re-task The Toronto Police Service. Professor Beverly Bain a black, queer, feminist, anti-racist, anti-capitalist scholar from the University of Toronto will speak to how to act against these systems of dehumanization. Our final speaker is Kristyn Wong-Tam, a very progressive City of Toronto Councillor, 4-year winner of Now Magazine’s Best City Councillor Award who will address needs for persistent, citizen vigilance and involvement. The series begins on November 7, 2021, and concludes on January 23, 2022. These events are free and everyone is invited to attend.

