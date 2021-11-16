Canadian Writers in Person Lecture Series – Ava Homa

Ava Homa read from Daughters of Smoke and Fire.

During 2021 and 2022, readings are available online and can be accessed according to the schedule. Zoom links will be made available a week before the reading.

Readings are free and open to members of the public and to members of the York community.

Our lineups consist of a unique selection of emerging and established Canadian writers, whose writing explores a broad range of topics, and a variety of geographical and cultural landscapes. Featuring seasoned and emerging poets and fiction writers, the series highlights Canada’s ever-growing literary talent.

All readings are held Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Time: Nov 23, 2021 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://yorku.zoom.us/j/98867665577?pwd=V0NzVHRRU1AvYTNtaEhrQjZiMXZrZz09

Meeting ID: 988 6766 5577

Passcode: 860177